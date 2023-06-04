Woman seriously injured after hit-and-run in Redditch
A woman was left lying in the road with serious injuries after being hit by a car which left the scene, police say.
The 27-year-old pedestrian was struck as she walked across a crossing in Salters Lane, Redditch, at about 20:35 BST on Saturday.
She suffered leg and head injuries and was taken to hospital.
West Mercia Police is looking for a dark blue Skoda Octavia in connection with the incident and has appealed for witnesses to come forward.
