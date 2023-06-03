Redditch to host its first ever Pride parade
- Published
More than 1,000 people are expected to take part in a town's first ever Pride parade.
The event in Redditch starts from 11:00 BST, with the parade heading from the town hall and finishing at Church Green where a stage will host live acts.
One of the founders is councillor Joe Baker who grew up being bullied for his sexuality.
He said Redditch Pride had been "a long time coming" and would "do the town a world of good".
"Redditch is a great place to live," he added. "There's a lot of changes happening in Redditch, we're a progressive town, we're moving forwards."
Mr Baker said when he was at school in Kidderminster in the late 1970s and 1980s, "obviously I was bullied - it was hard".
While he said rights for LGBTQ+ people had improved, he added: "We've still got a long way to go", as statistics reveal an increase in the number of sexuality-motivated hate crimes.
He said he hoped the town's first event would be a celebration and visitors could expect speeches, live music, comedy and food stalls.
One of the founders of the UK's leading charity campaigning for LGBTQ+ rights, Stonewall, said smaller Pride events were hugely important to its cause.
"I think the smaller pride events are the most important things because it's who you see locally and it's about your neighbourhood," said Lisa Power.
"And I think the most important thing in helping people understand that LGBTQ people are part of society is just to see us around the town and in their neighbourhoods."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk