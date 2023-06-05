Volunteers needed to help Hereford woodland visitors
Volunteers are being invited to help members of the public discover nature at a Herefordshire wood.
The Woodland Trust is searching for Woodland Welcomers to support visitors to Credenhill Park Wood near Hereford.
Volunteers would be given full training to help people understand more about the site, its trees and wildlife.
The 223-acre (90-hectare) wood is home to a range of animals, including grey squirrels, badgers and fallow, roe and muntjac deer.
Conservation charity The Woodland Trust, cares for more than 1,000 publicly accessible areas of woodland in the UK, including several sites in Warwickshire, Staffordshire and Shropshire.
Ian Froggatt, estate manager at the trust, said any volunteers would be "vital eyes and ears on the ground" and would help to raise awareness of the importance of woodland.
"It's also great for people's wellbeing - helping visitors get the most from their time in nature, enjoying fresh air and lovely scenery."
People interested in applying can find out more information through The Woodland Trust's website.
