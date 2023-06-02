Herefordshire awarded £300k to make roads cycle-friendly
Herefordshire has been given more than £300,000 from the government to make roads more walker and cycle-friendly.
Funding has been awarded from the latest round of the Department of Transport's Active Travel Fund.
Money is being invested in four road schemes in the county that promote alternatives to car travel.
In total, up to £21.3m is set to be spent across 29 schemes in the West Midlands.
In Hereford, £100,000 of the fund is for traffic management to boost cycling opportunities on Barton Road.
The same amount is being invested in redesigning the layout of the A465 at the Commercial Road and Aylestone Hill rail bridge junction, to allow for more road space for cyclists.
Lugwardine Primary Academy and Trinity Primary School in Moor Farm have also received a share of £100,000, to be used for measures intended to deter traffic from around school sites.
A final £6,000 of the fund will be invested in dropped road crossings on a route in the city centre, to enable more accessibility for those with visual impairments.
A spokesperson for Herefordshire Council said: "Three of the schemes are already in progress, while the dropped crossing money will fund crossings at locations to be determined."
