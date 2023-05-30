Tributes after Herefordshire vet and councillor dies
Tributes have been paid to a councillor and "pillar of the veterinary community" following his death.
Peter Jinman from Herefordshire was awarded an OBE for his services to the veterinary profession in 2004.
During a distinguished career, he presided over national organisations and worked with the government on animal welfare issues.
Flags on Herefordshire Council buildings were lowered to pay respect to the member for Golden Valley South.
He served as president of both the British Veterinary Association (BVA) in 2002-03, and the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) from 2010-11.
Current RCVS president Dr Melissa Donald said the vet, who also chaired the government's Farm Animal Welfare Committee, had been a personal inspiration.
"He was held in great affection by RCVS colleagues and staff," she said. "Always happy to help, always available and always a pleasure to work with, as well as being extremely erudite and knowledgeable."
BVA president Malcolm Morley said Mr Jinman was a "pillar of the veterinary community".
"Peter will be sorely missed but his tremendous legacy to the veterinary profession will live on," he added.
The leader of Herefordshire Council expressed his deepest sympathies to the Independent councillor's friends, family and colleagues.
"Councillor Jinman was deeply respected by everyone at the council and in his own ward where he was a veterinary practitioner," said Jonathan Lester.
"He was profoundly knowledgeable and applied this with true dedication to his work and contribution to the council."
Mr Jinman also chaired the Addington Fund, a benevolent society for farmers, and Ewyas Harold Group Parish Council.
"Our thoughts and prayers are now with his wife Gill and their family at this very sad time," said parish council clerk Mark Hearne.
Mr Jinman died on 25 May.
