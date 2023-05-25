Hereford man admits sending racist emails to MPs
- Published
A man has admitted sending a mix of racist and other "grossly offensive" emails to 22 MPs that included the prime minister and home secretary.
Benjamin Price pleaded guilty to 26 different offences against politicians, with Labour MPs Diane Abbott and Tulip Siddiq also among recipients.
A Hereford Magistrates' Court hearing on Wednesday was told the 32-year-old sent his first message in January 2022, with others sent from 19 to 21 November the same year.
He is due to be sentenced on 20 June.
Price sent 18 emails containing racist abuse and another eight to MPs of varying ethnicities that featured "grossly offensive content" , according to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).
The CPS added Price had no specific intention in sending the emails but accepted that he was racist and had targeted many of the MPs because of their race.
Richard Purchase, senior prosecutor for the CPS, said: "Members of Parliament have difficult jobs to perform which leave them open to public scrutiny but that is no excuse for Benjamin Price's behaviour.
"It is unacceptable for people to subject MPs to personalised abuse, including discriminatory abuse.
"In circumstances such as these, those who behave in this way will be breaking the law if they send emails that are grossly offensive, and we will always prosecute when our legal tests are met."
Price, of Belmont Road, Hereford, Herefordshire, was initially arrested on 23 November last year over the first six offences and answered "no comment" during his police interview.
But searches of his mobile phone found further victims and he was rearrested on 4 January this year.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk