Alfie Steele: Murder-accused mum denies death cover-up
- Published
A woman accused of murdering her nine-year-old son has denied trying to cover up his death.
Alfie Steele was found dead in a bath at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
Giving evidence for a second day at Coventry Crown Court on Wednesday, Carla Scott rejected accusations she tried to warm up his cold body and heat bath water before paramedics arrived.
She and her partner Dirk Howell have pleaded not guilty to Alfie's murder.
The court heard Alfie's body had a temperature of just 23C when emergency crews reached the scene.
Ms Scott repeatedly denied she and Mr Howell made Alfie get in a cold bath as a punishment on the morning of 18 February, or that he had been beaten.
Prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC reminded the court that community paediatrician, Dr Sue Zeitlin, had previously said there could be two reasons why he was so cold - either he was put in cold water or had been dead for longer than Ms Scott had said.
Earlier in the trial, the court was shown photographs taken by forensic teams on the day Alfie died. They showed there was a The Grinch duvet in Ms Scott's bedroom where she claimed she had been performing CPR on her son.
The court was also told that during a search of the house after Alfie's death, police found another duvet in the dustbin outside.
Ms Scott claims she put it in the bin because she had vomited on it, although a forensic examination found no trace.
"When Alfie was taken out of the water he was cold wasn't he? You were trying to warm him up," said Ms Heeley. "You were trying to cover up a crime."
"No," said Ms Scott, who also denied boiling a kettle to fill up the bath with hot water before emergency services arrived.
She additionally denied waiting to phone 999.
Body-worn footage from police officers who attended the house on 18 February showed Ms Scott telling them that Mr Howell had not been at the house for "a couple" of days.
In the evidence presented to the jury, Ms Scott was also seen speaking to Howell over the phone asking "where are you?" and "when will you get here?"
'Creating a fantasy'
Ms Heeley said: "When you called him you were just creating a fantasy weren't you?" - "Yes," replied Ms Scott.
CCTV footage showed Mr Howell being arrested at Droitwich railway station at 15:32 BST on 18 February while attempting to board a train - just over one hour after the 999 call was made.
Questions were also raised about how Alfie sustained injuries to his head.
Ms Heeley reminded Ms Scott of the numerous reasons she gave to the 999 handler and the police, which changed from Alfie "falling asleep in the bath" to "he fell off his bike yesterday and hit his head".
Medical experts previously told the jury Alfie had seven injuries to his head and face which were likely to come from four different blows.
Ms Scott said she did not see the injuries before the day Alfie died.
Mr Howell, of Princip Street in Newtown, Birmingham, denies charges of murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie, and child cruelty against the boy.
Ms Scott, of Vashon Drive, Droitwich, also denies murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie and child cruelty offences.
The court has been adjourned until Monday 5 June when Mr Howell is due to begin giving evidence.
