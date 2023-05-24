Woman needs operation after being bitten by dog in Knightwick

The woman was walking by a river on Bromyard Road

A woman is in hospital waiting for an operation after being bitten by a dog.

The woman was by a river on Bromyard Road in Knightwick, Worcestershire, at about 20:00 BST on Tuesday when she encountered a couple with three dogs.

One of the dogs, a pitbull-type breed, bit her. Police are appealing for the couple or any information about the incident to contact them.

The man was described as being white, with a ginger goatee/beard, wearing a grey tank top, beige shorts and a hat.

The woman was short with blonde hair and wearing a white T-shirt.

