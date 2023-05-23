Alfie Steele: Murder-accused mother denies smacking son, nine
A woman accused of murdering her nine-year-old son has denied smacking him either before or on the day he died.
Alfie Steele was found at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
Giving evidence at her trial at Coventry Crown Court, his mother, Carla Scott, broke down in tears as she also denied her son went hungry or that she gave him cold baths as punishment.
The 35-year-old and her partner Dirk Howell, 41, deny murder.
The jury was told by Ms Scott how, before she met Mr Howell in 2019, she disciplined Alfie by grounding him or not allowing him his tablet or to watch television.
After she met her partner, she said at first he did not discipline her son but, as time went on, he became involved and "grounding got more strict".
Alfie was grounded for things like not tidying up after himself or not listening to instructions, she told the court, saying he "couldn't move and had to sit in one spot".
The court also heard about a set of written rules which Ms Scott said she and Mr Howell came up with which were placed around the house, including on her son's bedroom door.
'Felt like I wasn't a good enough mum'
Earlier in the trial, the court was told Alfie was "dunked" in cold baths at his home as punishment.
The jurors were played a 999 call from a neighbour who told police she heard splashing from Ms Scott's bathroom which sounded like a child was being held under the water.
When asked in court if she ever made Alfie get in a cold bath or threw cold water over him, Ms Scott replied "no".
The defendant was also asked about evidence earlier in the trial from teachers and lunchtime supervisors who said Alfie was always hungry and asking for more food.
Her lawyer, Rachel Brand KC, said: "It seems to be suggested that you didn't feed [him] enough, what do you say about that?"
Ms Scott replied: "[He was] always fed, my cupboards were full. It got to the point where I was taking pictures of my cupboards and the food I had made."
As she broke down in tears, she said it made her feel "horrible" and "like I wasn't a good enough mum".
The trial continues.
