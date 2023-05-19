Worcester teacher struck off over recording devices in locker
A teacher has been struck off after making and distributing indecent images of children and secretly recording a woman getting dressed.
Christopher Glover worked at Newbridge Short Stay School in Worcester when he was arrested by police in April 2021.
Recording devices were found in his locker although there was no evidence any indecent images were of pupils, a misconduct panel heard.
Glover admitted several charges before magistrates in Dudley in April 2022.
He was convicted of one charge of voyeurism, three offences of making indecent images of children and three counts of distributing indecent images of children.
The nature of some of the images placed them in the highest category of the offence.
At Wolverhampton Crown Court in May last year, the 48-year-old from Stourton in Staffordshire was sentenced to 20 months in prison, suspended for 24 months.
Recommending an indefinite teaching prohibition order, a panel from the Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) said his actions were "calculated and motivated" as well as "deliberate".
'Terminating employment'
During a police interview on arrest, Glover admitted possessing images and was further arrested on suspicion of voyeurism regarding an allegation he had secretly filmed an adult undressing without her consent.
Upon learning of his arrest, the school wrote to him terminating his employment.
"Although there was no evidence that the indecent images were of pupils at the school, the panel noted from the sentencing transcript that the indecent images were of children as young as eight," the panel's report said.
In relation to the voyeurism offence, several secret recording devices were found in Glover's locker but were used in his private life.
He had also downloaded a security app in which he kept images for trading, including sexual images of children, the panel said.
It added it acknowledged that he kept deleting the app as he felt "disgusted", but had gone on to reinstall it, viewing indecent photographs of children.
It was also acknowledged there was a limited number of distributed materials over a period between October 2020 and April 2021.
"In mitigation at the sentencing hearing, it was stated that Mr Glover had put "building blocks" in place to address his issues and had willingly engaged in a range of courses to reduce the likelihood of reoffending," the panel said.
But there was no evidence to suggest he was "acting under extreme duress", the panel said, adding "in fact, the panel found Mr Glover's actions to be calculated and motivated".
Glover was found to have breached several professional standards around safeguarding and keeping children safe in education.
"The findings of misconduct are particularly serious because of the nature of the convictions found proven," the panel stated.
Alan Meyrick, decision maker on behalf of the secretary of state, approved the panel's recommendation for a teaching prohibition order with no review.
"I am particularly mindful of the finding of sexual misconduct in this case and the impact that such a finding has on the reputation of the profession," he said.
