Alfie Steele injuries from ‘adult who lost control’
Injuries found on the body of a nine-year-old boy were from an "adult who had lost control", a court heard.
Alfie Steele was discovered dead in a bath at his home in Droitwich, Worcestershire, in February 2021.
Alfie's mother, Carla Scott, 35, and her partner, Dirk Howell, 41, deny murder.
Bruises on Alfie suggested he had been "manhandled", their trial at Coventry Crown Court heard on Thursday.
A post-mortem examination found Alfie had suffered 50 injuries including scratches, bruises and cuts all over his body.
Community paediatrician Dr Sue Zeitlin told jurors she could not exclude that marks on Alfie's buttocks were from being kicked by an adult.
She added that the number and location of the injuries on Alfie's body - including his face - suggested they were more than "classic" childhood bumps and scratches.
She told the court: "Multiple injuries to the face like this are very unusual. You can have one or two injuries from falling off a bike but it is unusual to get 50 injuries from a fall."
'Physical punishment'
The doctor, who has 40 years' experience as a paediatrician and 20 years in child protection, also said it was "likely" Alfie had been subjected to physical punishment.
Earlier in the proceedings, the trial heard from two pathologists including paediatric pathologist Dr Roger Malcomson who said several of Alfie's injuries looked "likely to be inflicted" rather than accidents, and some indicated blunt force trauma.
Home Office forensic pathologist Dr Matthew Lyall explained some of the injuries were "not everyday bumps" and likely from "incidents you would remember".
Alfie's mother Carla Scott and Mr Howell, from Birmingham, deny murder along with manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie, and child cruelty offences against him.
The trial continues.
