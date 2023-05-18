Confidence in Hereford plans despite election upheaval
Plans for a new museum and library and 13 other projects in Hereford remain on track, despite political uncertainty, an official says.
The schemes are aimed at improving the city but were approved before May's Herefordshire Council elections.
The authority was run by an Independent and Green coalition, but the Independents lost 16 seats.
Abigail Appleton, chair of the Hereford Stronger Towns Board, said she was confident the schemes would continue.
Herefordshire Council "plays a very important role in the collaboration and we look forward to working with the new administration who will take on delivery of the projects," she added.
The towns board oversees the improvement projects.
One will see the city's museum and library on Broad Street turned into an exhibition space, while the city library will be relocated within the revamped Maylord Orchards shopping centre.
Work on the new library is due to finish in 2024 while the revamped museum, with new panoramic views of the city, is due to open in 2025.
A new council cabinet is expected to be appointed after a full council meeting on Friday.
A £22.4m grant from the government's Town's Fund was secured and ring-fenced for the schemes, Ms Appleton said.
"We are making fantastic progress, with the majority of projects well into delivery and spades in the ground across several sites," she added.
