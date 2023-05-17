Redditch pet owners on alert after cat dies in poisoning
Pet owners have been put on alert after a cat died in a suspected poisoning.
It comes after seven cats died in similar circumstances in the same part of Worcestershire last year.
The latest death involved seven-month-old tabby Kovu, whose owner's previous cat also died from a suspected poisoning last November.
Following the latest incident in Redditch, the RSPCA said: "We don't know if [it]- or the others - were deliberate or a tragic accident".
In November, six cats died around the Prospect Road North area of the town, while in August another pet was put down following another suspected poisoning.
Kovu died on 8 May in nearby Huins Close, the RSPCA said.
Owner Ellen Butler said it was "absolutely terrifying" she had lost a second pet, following one-year-old Minnie's death.
"After what happened to Minnie last year, I thought by the time Kovu was ready to go out everything would be fine," she said.
"It is so shocking".
A vet confirmed Kovu's blood tests results were consistent with poisoning, but it was unclear what the substance was, the RSPCA said.
The charity's inspector Emily Cheeseman said: "We are very sad to hear there has been another cat death in this area and our thoughts go out to Kovu and his owner".
She has issued a warning to residents to be careful when storing chemicals, and that leaks from cars are dealt with quickly.
Ms Cheeseman said: "Responsible steps like this can help keep animals safe within any community".
She also stressed that "poisoning an animal on purpose is a criminal offence under the Animal Welfare Act and anyone who has information about these cases should contact the RSPCA".
West Mercia Police has been contacted about whether the poisonings are being investigated.
