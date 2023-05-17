Callow Hill: Women and boy killed in car crash named locally
Two women and a child killed in a car crash have been named locally as Gemma Hobbins, her friend Cody Smith and four-year-old son Keegan.
Four cars are thought to have been involved in the collision at Callow Hill, Worcestershire, on 10 May.
At the scene of the crash near the Duke William pub, teddies, flowers, candles and balloons have been left in tribute.
Three men and a teenage boy were arrested on suspicion of causing dangerous driving but later released.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A456 at around 22:15 BST and said a Ford Focus, Audi A7, silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra had been involved.
On Tuesday evening, a group of Ms Smith's friends gathered at the site to release balloons into the air.
Messages left at the scene read: "We are heartbroken", "I miss you so much, you will always be part of our family" and "Make heaven look as beautiful as you".
There are also a number of star-shaped balloons and the victims' favourite drinks and snacks.
Ms Hobbins' employer, Agincare, released a tribute to her, saying she "made an amazing impact" on the team.
"Her caring and bubbly nature made a lasting impression on those around her, including everyone she worked with, supported and cared for," the care provider said.
It said it offered its "thoughts and heartfelt condolences" to Ms Hobbins' family, who the company had been in touch with to offer support.
