Temporary accommodation site for homeless in Kidderminster approved
Plans to build new homes for those in need of temporary accommodation have been given the green light.
A three-storey residential building will be built at the corner of Castle Road and New Road in Kidderminster.
The site is set to include 20 living spaces equipped with ensuite-bathrooms along with office space and car parking.
Wyre Forest District Council said work is expected to start this summer and be finished by the end of next year.
The plot would also feature landscaping, a shared kitchen diner and lounge area on each floor and an outside space for residents.
Kate Bailey, the council's head of strategic growth said: "We are seeing an increasing number of people coming to us in need of temporary accommodation.
"These new units will help them while we work with them to secure a more permanent home."
Planning permission for the building was granted in 2022. It will be built on the site of the former council owned Castle Road car park.
