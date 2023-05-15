Men arrested over fatal crash in Callow Hill released on bail
Four people arrested after a crash in which two women and a four-year-old boy died have been released on bail.
Three men aged 31, 25 and 18 and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash in Worcestershire.
Three others were also injured in the crash near the Duke William pub, which police now believe involved four cars.
A Ford Focus and Audi A7 had been involved in the collision at Callow H ill last Wednesday.
Police also recovered a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra.
West Mercia Police had been called to the scene on the A456 at around 22:15 BST.
