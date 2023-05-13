Alvechurch: Bikers gather for funeral of popular instructor

Fraser Swift-JonesRob Garfield
The popular instructor died in a crash last month

More than 150 bikers have gathered for the funeral of a popular motorbike instructor.

Fraser Swift-Jones, from Alvechurch, Worcestershire, died in a crash on Lilley Green Road in April while travelling to work.

The 31-year-old had a three-month-old son and had been planning to propose to his girlfriend, friends said.

Members of the Redditch Charity Bikers came together at the crematorium in Pershore to help celebrate his life.

Bikers gathered for the funeral of Fraser Swift-Jones

The family of Mr Swift-Jones said they are keen to raise awareness of bike safety to help prevent more deaths on the roads.

