Four arrests after women and boy, 4, die in Worcestershire crash
Four people have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two women and a four-year-old boy died in a crash.
Three men aged 31, 25, 18 and one boy, 17, are being questioned by police investigating the collision in Worcestershire.
It happened on Wednesday at about 22:15 BST on the A456 in Callow Hill.
Three others were also injured in the crash near the Duke William pub, which police now believe involved four cars.
A Ford Focus and Audi A7 were involved in the collision, West Mercia Police said, and officers have now recovered a silver Volkswagen Golf and a black Vauxhall Vectra which are also believed to have been involved.
'Devastating news'
The A456 remains closed as police inquiries continue.
Ch Insp Graham Preece has issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.
He said: "We know there has been some disruption in the area due to the road closure and I would like to thank people for their understanding and patience."
In tribute to the crash victims, local residents said they were "devastated" by the news, particularly given the suggestion members of a young family were involved.
Staff at the nearby pub said their thoughts were "with everyone connected to the collision".
