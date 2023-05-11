Alfie Steele: Boy found dead in bath 'did not have epilepsy'
Epilepsy probably played no part in the death of a nine-year-old boy found dead in a bath, a trial has heard.
Alfie Steele's mother, Carla Scott, 35, from Droitwich and her Dirk Howell, 41, are both accused of his murder.
On the day he died, Ms Scott called 999 claiming he had hit his head and "fallen asleep in the bath".
When asked if Alfie could have inherited epilepsy from his mother, a paediatric neurologist told the court it was "not relevant" to his death.
Ms Scott and Mr Howell both deny murdering Alfie in February 2021.
Dr Rob Forsyth explained he had been asked to review Alfie's medical records and said the type of epilepsy his mother suffered from was "unlikely" to be the kind which is passed down.
He added that he didn't believe Alfie was experiencing his first ever seizure the day he died in the bath and anyone looking at Alfie would know something was wrong.
Last week, the court was told the boy had 50 injuries over his body when he was found.
Prosecutors said Alfie had been repeatedly beaten as part of a "sinister" discipline regime.
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of his death was unascertained, however the prosecution said he "didn't die of natural causes".
Instances of 'clumsiness'
In cross-examination, the barrister representing Mr Howell questioned him about reported incidents of Alfie being "clumsy".
One referred to a time when Alfie fell out of his bunk bed inexplicably and another was when Alfie was found "rigid" in the bathroom by his grandfather, Paul Scott.
Dr Forsyth told the court Alfie falling from his bed "could not be something which would be indicative signs of epilepsy" and "would need to be further investigated".
Before the trial, Mr Howell, of Princip Street in Newtown, Birmingham, admitted child cruelty offences but denies charges of murder, manslaughter, cruelty and causing or allowing the death of Alfie.
Ms Scott, of Vashon Drive in Droitwich, also denies murder, manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of Alfie and child cruelty offences.
The trial continues.
