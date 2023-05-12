CCTV in Malvern to monitor gang of youths in balaclavas
A council has installed CCTV in response to reports of a gang of youths in balaclavas breaking into property and threatening residents.
People living in Malvern say a group of about 21 threw stones at people's homes and urinated in gardens on 29 April.
A bag and bike were stolen from one woman's home on Cedar Avenue during the disorder.
Celia McCullough, who was not home at the time, said she watched the group gather through a doorbell camera app.
"It was quite shocking to see," she said.
Mrs McCullough explained the youths jumped over her fence and entered a log cabin in the back garden that served as her son's bedroom, from where the items were taken.
Mrs McCullough added that neighbours told her the group stayed on the road for some time afterwards, throwing stones and urinating in gardens.
She said since sharing footage online, other people from the area had been in touch with similar reports.
"Because they are [in balaclavas], you don't know who they are and you don't know the age group and it's scary to just see," she said.
West Mercia Police said it had received "a number of reports" of youth antisocial behaviour and was carrying out extra patrols in areas where concerns had been raised.
The force issued five dispersal notices on 29 April, making it an offence for those in receipt to return to an area for 48 hours.
'Those responsible for repeated instances of anti-social behaviour are being identified and considered for anti-social behaviour injunctions," said Insp Dave Wise.
He added anyone with information about individuals carrying weapons should report it immediately.
Malvern Hill District Council said it was liaising with police over the issue.
"We have installed a mobile CCTV unit in the area in response to the concerns previously raised and we are monitoring closely," said Amanda Smith, Head of Community and Parking Services.
