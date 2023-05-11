Drugs kingpin jailed over huge Warwickshire amphetamine lab
- Published
The kingpin of an organised crime group that ran "one of the largest" amphetamine laboratories ever found in the UK has been jailed for 18 years.
John Keet admitted several drug and money laundering offences after the lab was found in outbuildings in Warwickshire in April 2021.
It was capable of producing 400kg of amphetamine per month, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
The drug was distributed to dealers in the West Midlands, London and Kent.
The 42-year-old, of Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, invested his profits from years of drug dealing into building and managing the lab, the NCA said.
Keet also paid for "right hand man", Keith Davis, 62, also of Chalfont St Giles, to undergo chemistry training to enable him to operate the site.
Andrew Gurney, 52, of Middle Meadow Avenue, Quinton in Birmingham, nicknamed "The Geek" due to his specialist electrical installation and plumbing skills, converted the building as well as undergoing the same chemistry training.
Elliott Walker, 49, of Hither Farm Road, Kidbrooke, south London, purchased specialist equipment for the lab, the NCA said.
Walker admitted conspiracy to produce amphetamine and was jailed for six years in December 2021 with Davis and Gurney jailed for their parts in the scheme last June.
Police identified that encrypted messaging platform EncroChat had been used to run the lab on Ullenhall Lane, Henley-in-Arden, and began an inquiry as part of Operation Venetic which penetrated the network.
The lab began producing drugs in May 2020 and following weeks of surveillance, NCA officers raided the site on 27 April the following year, along with Warwickshire Police.
West Midlands firefighters had to wait several hours before searching the building due to hazardous chemicals and noxious fumes.
Waste from the production process had also contaminated a nearby field.
NCA branch commander Matt McMillan said: "John Keet was the mastermind behind this operation, and created one of the largest drugs factories ever found in the UK.
"He even paid for crime group members to undertake chemistry training, so that the drugs produced yielded the highest profit possible.
"These drugs were being supplied to other crime groups, and will have fuelled violence, fear and exploitation in communities across the UK."
