Worcestershire school evacuated after lightning strike starts fire
- Published
A primary school had to be evacuated after it was struck by lightning during afternoon storms, causing a fire.
Pupils from Wilden All Saints School in Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, were taken to a nearby village hall after the school was hit shortly after 13:45 BST.
One pupil, Jamie, described a "big bang" and a strike that "shook the school", according to his mum Sarah.
It had left his friend feeling "very upset and shaken", he had told her.
Pupils had just finished sitting their SAT exams when the strike happened, she explained.
"The children were taken to a safe place while the storm continued and we were asked if we could possibly pick the children up from school early," she added.
The lightning strike resulted in a small blaze and affected the school's telephone system, said the fire service.
"A crew from Wyre Forest Fire Station attended to investigate with a thermal imaging camera," the fire service said in a statement.
The incident was eventually handed over to school electricians, the statement added.
Headteacher, Charlotte McDonald, said checks were continuing and the school would be open as normal on Wednesday.
A yellow weather warning for heavy thunderstorms remains in place for parts of the West Midlands until 22:00 BST.
