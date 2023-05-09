Code-breaker Betty Webb's joy at 'magnificent' Coronation
- Published
A 99-year-old woman who worked as a World War Two code-breaker said having a front row seat at the Coronation was one of the best moments of her life.
Charlotte "Betty" Webb, who turns 100 on Saturday, has felt "a sense of surprise and gratitude" since being invited to the historic event.
"It's an explosive thing, because there is no comparison really," she said.
Mrs Webb, of Wythall, Worcestershire, said the setting of Westminster Abbey was "magnificent".
"It is totally overwhelming - the architecture and the colours - they're totally magnificent," she said.
Mrs Webb and her niece Jane Gough were among 2,200 people from 203 countries in the abbey to see King Charles III crowned alongside Queen Camilla.
Mrs Webb, who worked at Bletchley Park, previously met Charles when she received her MBE.
She remembers two previous coronations: King George VI's in 1937 and Queen Elizabeth II's in 1953.
But on Saturday, as millions of people watched events steeped in tradition on television, she was in the front row.
"I had a seat in the nave where I could see everything," said Mrs Webb.
"Several times I thought to myself you really are here - enjoy it and remember what a privilege it is."
Mrs Webb, originally from south Shropshire, added: "I was close enough to say to myself 'King Charles, you look rather tired'."
'Magnificent'
Mrs Webb said she had been scared of being late to the ceremony so had been up at 05:00 BST at their hotel, well in time to be seated inside the abbey by the required time of 07:30.
Her favourite part of the day was seeing the crown placed on the King's head.
"It was all magnificent but that was the focal point," she said.
Asked if she would every come down from her high, she said: "I wonder if I will? I shan't know until it happens."
