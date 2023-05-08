Worcester: Man charged with attempted murder after woman, 71 attacked
A man has been charged with sexual assault and attempted murder after a 71-year-old woman was attacked.
The woman was found with multiple stab wounds in Kleve Walk in Worcester city centre, at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
Anthony Roberts, 56, of Amber Heights, Green Hill, Worcester, was charged and is due at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Monday, West Mercia Police said.
The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Mr Roberts, who was remanded in police custody, has also been charged with possession of a bladed article in public, police added.
