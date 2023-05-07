Thousands enjoy party in Hagley park as celebrations continue
Thousands of people have gathered in a park in Worcestershire to mark a second day of celebrations for King Charles III's Coronation.
The Party in the Park in Hagley had street food, live bands and a fair as well-wishers come together on Sunday.
Drier and warmer weather on lifted spirits after a damp day for the Coronation.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have thanked those that made the event a "glorious occasion".
Resident Claire Caffrey said it was wonderful to see so many people coming together in the park.
"The atmosphere and music - especially the Bhangra music - is great and everyone is enjoying themselves and getting in the party mood," she said.
In Pershore on Sunday, a picnic was organised in Abbey Park.
"...and yes, real life sunshine... even on a bank holiday," Whychavon Council tweeted.
But Kelly Mills said she and her neighbours enjoyed organising a gathering on Saturday despite the wet weather.
The friends held a street party and did not let the rain stop the fun.