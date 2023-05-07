Woman, 72, stabbed multiple times in Worcester city centre
A 72-year-old woman has been stabbed multiple times in a street in Worcester, police said.
Quay Street in the city centre has been cordoned off by West Mercia Police after the incident at about 02:00 BST on Sunday.
A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
The woman was taken to Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital where she is in a critical condition.
