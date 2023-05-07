Worcester park's World War Two memorial work to start
Work to improve a memorial park, including the creation of an area commemorating World War Two losses, is to begin on Tuesday.
Seven people were killed and 50 injured as bombs were dropped on the Meco works in St John's, Worcester, in 1940.
The works produced equipment for the mining industry throughout the war.
A tribute that includes a sculpture is set to join Meco Memorial Nature Park in honour of those killed.
It is part of a scheme by the city council to improve the site, more commonly known as Sanctuary Park, with an information panel about the bombing also set to be installed.
Other plans involve areas of wildflower, which will be seeded in the autumn to bloom next year. Proposals also include a community orchard along the northern boundary of allotments.
