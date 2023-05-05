Loss for Independents as Herefordshire remains NOC
The Independents lost 16 seats in Herefordshire as the council remained with no party in control.
Cabinet holders John Harrington and Gemma Davies were among the Independence for Herefordshire councillors who lost their seats, which Mr Harrington said was disappointing.
The Conservatives strengthened their position by gaining eight seats, making them the largest group with 21 seats.
The Lib Dems gained five seats, the Green Party two and Labour one.
Mr Harrington said he was "very disappointed" to have lost his Hampton ward to Bruce Baker, of the Conservatives.
"We were four years into what we had hoped would have been eight; four hard years of Covid and declining government funding," he said.
"But we have to accept the voice of the public."
