Worcestershire community stroke services to be enhanced
- Published
A new initiative to be introduced in Worcestershire aims to improve the quality of life for patients who have suffered a stroke.
Funding has been agreed to develop the new community-based service.
A new team will run a rehabilitation service including a physiotherapist as well as occupational and speech therapists.
It is hoped the service will reduce hospital readmissions due to secondary complications of stroke.
The team will form part of the Worcestershire Community Stroke Service after funding was secured from NHS England.
Deborah Taylor, from Herefordshire and Worcestershire Health and Care NHS Trust, said it would be a "huge boost" to the treatment it currently offered patients.
"It will enable us to improve support and rehabilitation opportunities to those most severely impaired by stroke and who require social care support day to day."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk