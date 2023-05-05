Worcester: Huge defeat for Tories as Labour biggest party
The Conservatives suffered a disastrous night in Worcester as Labour became the largest party on the city council for the first time in 23 years.
The Tories lost all seven seats they were defending and also fell behind the Green Party, which took four seats to become the second largest group.
The city council remains in no overall control.
In Redditch, Labour increased their number of councillors to 13, but the Conservatives remain in power with 16.
Among the Tories to lose their seats in Worcester was former council leader Chris Mitchell, who was beaten by Green Party candidate Victoria Pingree.
He said candidates had tried to keep the election about local issues while speaking to voters on their doorsteps.
"We don't influence what goes on in the National Health Service or things like that but residents kept going back to national issues," he said.
When asked by the BBC if the defeat was a red flag for the Conservatives in the next General Election, Mr Mitchell pointed out that the Worcester seat was "relatively marginal".
"Whoever the next candidate will be knows they've got a tough job on their hands," he said.
It is the first time since 2000 that Labour can claim to be the largest party on Worcester City Council.
They now have 13 seats, the Green Party has 10, Conservatives eight and the Liberal Democrats have four.
The leader of the Green Party in Worcester said she was "just so pleased and so proud of all our wonderful candidates".
Majory Bisset put their success down to her party's hard work and also "the Conservatives not being very popular at the moment".
"They've made a complete hash of running this country for the last 12 years," she added.
In Redditch, Labour leader Joe Baker said he was "ecstatic" with the gains. His party faced "a massive mountain to climb" to take the eight seats they needed, with only 10 up for election this year, he said.
But he pointed out Labour only had four seats a year ago and they now have 13.
He said the result proved "Redditch is now a labour leading town when it comes to elections".
Conservative leader Matt Dormer said he would have taken the result if it had been offered to him the day before and admitted he had been concerned when counting started.
He said he believed his party had "been the victim of the national picture".
"We're still in control that's the main thing, we can still deliver on our promise," he added.