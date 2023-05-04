Bishop of Hereford 'privileged' by Coronation role
The Bishop of Hereford has said he feels "extraordinary privileged" to be hand-picked to play a role in the Coronation of King Charles III.
The Right Reverend Richard Jackson will be accompanying Camillia, the Queen Consort, as one of Her Bishop Companions.
He will be one of several bishops taking part in the service at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
King Charles III will be the 40th monarch crowned there since 1066.
The formal celebrations will begin with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey with viewing areas along the route opening at 06:00 BST.
Alongside the Bishop of Norwich, Bishop Jackson will lead the Queen Consort in to the service and stand behind her throughout the duration of the ceremony.
He told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "It is such an extraordinary privilege to be a part of an event that is so historic in our nation.
"Representing the smallest of diocese in the Church of England in an event of this magnitude is something special, I'm not just there for myself but representing others and well-wishers as well.
"It will be a spectacular occasion full of all the pomp and ceremony that we British do rather well."
The procession will set off from Buckingham Palace at 10:20, moving along The Mall to Trafalgar Square, then down Whitehall and Parliament Street before turning into Parliament Square and Broad Sanctuary to reach the Great West Door of Westminster Abbey.
The Hereford Diocese also covers parts of Shropshire, Worcestershire and parishes in parts of Monmouthshire and Powys.
Bishop Jackson added: "There's something very symbolic in all of the prayers that point very clearly to leadership as being about service.
"For Christians, the ultimate model of leadership is Jesus. He came not to be served but to serve, and in the service the essence of leadership is brought out in the things that the King will say and the prayers that are said over him.
"In the midst of all that, there is a sense that the King is saying, 'I can't do this on my own, I need the support of the nation and God.
"There are moments in the service which are still and profound."
