Gang in balaclavas smash into car with weapons for robbery
- Published
Two people have been robbed by a gang in balaclavas who smashed their way into their car with weapons.
The pair were sitting in the back of their black vehicle in the Walton Hill car park, Clent, near Kidderminster, Worcestershire, on Saturday, West Mercia Police said.
The robbery, of a mobile phone and car keys, happened between 00:15-00:45 BST.
The victims suffered minor injuries and the group-of-six left the car park in two Volkswagen Polo cars.
The attack was alarming, unprovoked and would have been "an incredibly scary ordeal", Det Con Sean Green said.
"We are aware that there were at least another six or seven other cars parked in the car park at the time of the incident - If this was you please get in touch with us," he added.
