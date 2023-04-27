Malvern fundraisers to travel to Africa in a tuk-tuk
- Published
A group of fundraisers from Worcestershire is travelling 1,300 miles (2082km) to Africa in a tuk-tuk.
Husband and wife, Paul and Debbie Morrissey, and friends Andrew Coles and Bobby Whatley leave Malvern for Marrakesh on Tuesday.
The adventure is to raise money for Sightsavers, a charity that helps people in developing countries.
The idea came, "probably on the wrong side of some red wine ," said Mr Morrissey.
"Debbie and I have travelled extensively before in tuk-tuks, we know how much fun they are, so we thought what a great vehicle to do it in," he added.
'Spread joy'
The three-wheeler, imported from India, reaches top speeds of about 40mph (64.3km/h), but is tricky to handle, says Mr Coles.
"It's difficult to get used to the fact that there's only a foot-break and you use your right hand for the throttle and there's a clutch with your left hand," he said.
Undaunted, the group has already raised more than £8,000 through crowdfunding and hopes to make a big difference to people living in some of the world's poorest countries.
"We clearly want to help people in Africa and Asia who are losing their eyesight. I don't think there's any better gift, personally," said Mr Morrissey.
The team will journey across Europe by road and ferry, taking turns in the tuk-tuk, with support from a back-up vehicle in case it breaks down.
They hope to complete their mission by the end of May and spread joy as they go.
"I hope people see it everywhere we go," said Mr Morrissey. "When we travel through Malvern at the moment everybody just has a great beaming smile on their face."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk