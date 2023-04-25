Worcester's 'first of its kind' sports arena marks 10th birthday
- Published
The UK's first sporting arena designed to accommodate wheelchair athletes is celebrating its 10th birthday.
The University of Worcester Arena said it had so far hosted more than 750 major events and welcomed 4.7m visitors.
It added it had become a "benchmark for inclusive sport facilities" that international sporting bodies had learned from.
The arena is home to Worcester Wolves basketball and Severn Stars netball.
The building was built on the site of a former fruit and veg market after receiving funding from Sport England as part of the nation's legacy programme after the 2012 London Olympics.
It has hosted a number of high-profile events, including netball Super League finals and full international matches and both the Men's and Women's European Wheelchair Basketball Tournament 2015.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk