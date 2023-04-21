Teenager stabbed on Kidderminster tow path after gang chase
A teenager was chased along a canal tow path by a group of youths and then stabbed.
The 17-year-old was chased to an area near the old Debenhams store on Weavers Wharf in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, where he was stabbed, police said.
The victim was taken to hospital suffering injuries not thought to be life threatening.
The stabbing happened at about 00:30 BST, said West Mercia Police who are appealing for witnesses.
Det Con Claire Rees said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the attack, has any information about it or has any mobile phone footage of the attack itself, or the offenders before or afterwards, to please come forward"
