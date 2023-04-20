Farmer jailed for 'ecological vandalism' of River Lugg in Herefordshire
- Published
A farmer who hired diggers and bulldozers to illegally rip up trees along the banks of a river has been jailed for 12 months.
John Price admitted seven charges of damaging a stretch of the River Lugg in Herefordshire, including failing to stop pollution entering the water.
The judge at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court described his actions as "ecological vandalism on an industrial scale".
He was also told to pay £600,000 costs.
Price had "turned a traditional tree-lined river into a canal" when he removed gravel and silt on the banks of one of the UK's most important salmon rivers, said District Judge Ian Strongman.
In the wake of the damage, charges against the farmer were brought by the Environment Agency and Natural England.
The 68-year-old, of Day House Farm, Kingsland, owns land either side of the Lugg with assets valued at between £21m and £25m, the court heard.
The defendant had removed a copse of trees and used gravel from the River Lugg to build a raised hard-standing area of 65.7ft x 98ft (20m x 30m) on the land.
In 2020, he was issued with a stop notice by Natural England. He pleaded guilty to failing to comply with that notice and carrying out similar work the following year.
Prosecutor Bernard Thorogood told the court Price had carried out flood alleviation work on land he was renting in Marden in 2018.
At the time, he was warned not to do it again and ordered to repair the damage.
Price had objected to the River Lugg and banks next to his farm being made a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) in February 1995, the court was told.
It heard the Lugg was home to six protected and endangered species, including common otter, Atlantic salmon, white clawed crayfish, brook lamprey, shad and bullhead.
It was also described as one of the best rivers in the UK for salmon and supported many rare water beetle and crane fly species.
Price received a 12-month custodial sentence with a recommendation from the judge that he spend half of that in jail.
He was also ordered to pay up to £655,000 in an agreed restoration plan.
