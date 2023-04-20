Alvechurch: Fatal motorcycle crash caused by deer - police
- Published
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car after both vehicles swerved to avoid a deer that ran into the road, police have said.
It happened on Lilley Green Road in Alvechurch, near Bromsgrove, in Worcestershire at about 08:10 BST on Thursday.
The motorcyclist a 31-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said the driver of the car was not injured in the crash.
Police believe a deer ran on to the carriageway, causing a black Jeep SUV and yellow Honda motorcycle to swerve and collide with one another.
PC Andy Cadwallader said officers' thoughts were with the family of the man.
"I would like to appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information or dashcam footage which may help with the investigation," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk