'Bit of luck' gets Worcestershire man hole-in-one at 92
A man has achieved one of golf's most remarkable feats while showing age is no barrier by getting a hole-in-one at the age of 92.
Derek Jackson, from Worcestershire, hit the shot at Evesham Golf Course on Monday.
Mr Jackson said getting the hole-in-one was "just a bit of luck".
"My first thought was 'that's going to cost me' as there's a tradition to put a bottle of whiskey on the bar," Mr Jackson added.
He has played golf since 1957 and this is not his first hole-in-one as he struck another at the age of 81.
This time Mr Jackson admitted he had to wait to know for certain as the hole could not be seen from the tee, due to being over a little hill.
"You don't know if the ball's gone in the hole or not, it is only when you go up to the green," he said.
The club's professional golfer, Rob Steele, said it was a "fantastic achievement" and it takes "a lot of skills."
"Yes a huge element of luck but you're aiming it at a target, selecting the right club, [thinking about] all the elements, the wind and ground conditions," Mr Steele said.
