Hereford man charged with rape and child sex offences
- Published
A man has been charged with rape and child sex offences following an attack in a Hereford park.
Joao Coutinho, 50, of Widemarsh Common, Hereford, is due to appear before Kidderminster Magistrates' Court.
He was arrested on Monday evening after an incident earlier in the day in the toilets at Castle Green in Hereford.
Mr Coutinho is charged with rape, engaging in sexual activity with a child, and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.
The charges relate to a boy, aged between 13 and 15.
Mr Coutinho remains in police custody.
