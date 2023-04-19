Plans for new Hereford fire station approved
A new fire station will be built on the site of a current 1950s building after plans were approved by a city council.
The existing station on St Owen Street, Hereford, was "no longer fit for purpose and uneconomic to operate," the fire service said in its application for planning permission.
The new building, with training tower and car parking, will have a broadly similar footprint.
The design aims to maximise natural daylight with floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Hereford City Council, which shares the same street, said while it did not object to the plan, it had "reservations regarding the retention of the building itself, as it posed a unique example of the city's 1950s architecture".
However the Government's built heritage agency Historic England said that although well-built, the current building "lacks the degree of special architectural interest" to justify being listed.
Among conditions attached to the approval are a requirement to provide details of all noise-generating equipment, an archaeological survey, and a travel plan "to promote alternative sustainable means of transport for staff and visitors".
