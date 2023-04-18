Henry Sandon's antiques collection auctioned off
- Published
The private collection of Worcester antiques expert Henry Sandon has gone under the hammer.
Estimated to have raised about £50,000 at auction, many pieces dated as far back at 100BC and also included his treasure Royal Worcester pottery.
As a former Antiques Roadshow ceramics expert, he started the collection after finding broken plates in his garden by the city's cathedral.
The sale took place at Chorley's Auction House in Gloucester on Tuesday.
The collection included a cup and saucer made for the Royal Household in 1953 to commemorate the coronation of the late Queen Elizabeth II, as well four plates made to celebrate her wedding.
With some bids as low as £30, a Chinese provincial cinerary urn from the Yuan dynasty sold for £50, while a Royal Worcester vase by Harry Davis went under the hammer for £3,000.
Sandon was appointed curator of the Dyson Perrins Museum at the Royal Worcester Factory in 1967, a position he held for 15 years and one that changed his life.
He went on to lecture at Birmingham University before his first television appearances on Going for a Song and Arthur Negus Enjoys.
He joined BBC One's Antiques Roadshow in 1979.
The 94-year-old said: "I discovered ceramics everywhere. I dug up Roman and medieval pots in my garden and was captivated by their history."
Consultant specialist Simon Chorley told BBC Hereford and Worcester: "Henry's house was unbelievable, every shelf, every nook, every cranny was decorated with pots on top of all the cupboards in the kitchen.
"They meant so much to him, every single pot had a story and a bit of history behind it."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk