Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Hereford park toilets
A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of rape after an attack in a park.
West Mercia Police said it was called to reports of the rape in the male toilets at Castle Green in Hereford at about 12:30 BST.
The suspect was arrested following an extensive search of the area and remains in police custody.
The toilets remain cordoned off while the investigations in the vicinity continue.
Det Insp Catherine Taylor said: "I know that incidents of rape and sexual assault can be alarming for the local community, especially when there is a large police presence like there was today.
"I hope that the swift arrest of the suspect in this case provides some reassurance that we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously."
