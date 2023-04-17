Plans for 33 acres of strawberry polytunnels dropped
- Published
Plans to cover part of a farm in year-round polytunnels for growing strawberries have been dropped.
S&A Produce, in Marden, proposed putting up an additional 117 tunnels in six blocks on 33 acres (13.5 hectares).
Plans also included a storage building, reservoir and six water storage tanks.
The proposals received 92 objections.
Herefordshire Council's landscape officer said the likely visual impact would be "of major concern".
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.