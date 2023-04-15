Five injured in serious Herefordshire two-car crash
Five people have been injured in a two-car collision in Herefordshire.
The crash happened on Friday at about 19:15 BST on the A4110 at Mortimer's Cross and involved a grey Audi A1 and a silver Land Rover Discovery.
Four people in the Audi suffered serious injuries and were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital and Hereford Hospital, West Mercia Police said.
The driver of the Land Rover suffered minor injuries and was also treated at hospital, the force added.
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the incident to come forward.
