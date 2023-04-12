Court of Appeal hearing granted in fight to save historic school
- Published
Campaigners have been given permission to go to the Court of Appeal in their attempt to save a Victorian school building from being demolished.
The Garway Old School, built in 1878, once housed 50 children as a boarding school.
Herefordshire residents and the charity SAVE Britain's Heritage say it should be renovated and used for housing.
The county council announced plans to knock it down last year, with the High Court later backing the decision.
The appeal will be heard on 25 May.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.