Court of Appeal hearing granted in fight to save historic school

A row of people standing in front of the Old SchoolSave Britain's Heritage
Residents of Garway outside the Old School protesting against its proposed demolition
By Oprah Flash
BBC News, West Midlands

Campaigners have been given permission to go to the Court of Appeal in their attempt to save a Victorian school building from being demolished.

The Garway Old School, built in 1878, once housed 50 children as a boarding school.

Herefordshire residents and the charity SAVE Britain's Heritage say it should be renovated and used for housing.

The county council announced plans to knock it down last year, with the High Court later backing the decision.

The appeal will be heard on 25 May.

SAVE Britain’s Heritage
Campaigners say the Old School should be used for housing

