Man injured in Pershore caravan site gas explosion
- Published
A man has been injured in a gas explosion at a caravan site in Worcestershire, fire crews have said.
Hereford and Worcester Fire and Rescue personnel were called to Pershore Road, Eckington, at about 14:15 BST following the incident.
The man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham by an air ambulance, the fire service said.
The nature of his injuries are not yet known.
An investigation into the cause of the explosion has been launched and fire crews have since left the scene.
