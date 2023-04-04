Hereford police station shut after 'grenade' handed in

Hereford police stationGoogle
A cordon has been put around the station in Bath Street and is likely to be there for some time

The police station in Hereford has been closed after a member of the public handed in what is believed to be a hand grenade.

West Mercia Police confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal were assessing the device.

A cordon has been put around the station in Bath Street and is likely to be there for some time.

The force said it was a precaution and reassured the public there is no risk to the wider community.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.