Man sought after dog bites boy's face in Hereford
Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after a 17-year-old boy was bitten on the face by a dog.
It happened on The Oval, Hereford, at the junction with Spofford Street, at about 16:30 BST on Sunday.
The West Mercia force said before being bitten, the boy was approached by the animal, described as a large bull type on a lead.
"Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with the investigations," police added.
The dog, which had short, black hair, was said to have been on a green harness.
Anyone who may know the man in the image, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to contact the force's South Wye Safer Neighbourhood Team by emailing herefordsouthside.snt@westmercia.police.uk.