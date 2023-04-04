Redditch set for 50 bleed control kits thanks to campaigner
Fifty bleed control kits are to be distributed to Redditch venues thanks to an anti-knife crime campaigner.
Peter Martin, who raised more than £3,500, said he hoped the kits would be installed over the next week.
His campaign follows the death of Ian Kirwan who was fatally stabbed at an Asda supermarket in the town when he was attacked by teenagers a year ago.
Mr Martin said the kits would be at pubs and clubs but also supermarkets, shops and hair salons.
The kits contain tourniquets and special bandages to stem bleeding if someone is wounded.
"We all hope there's never a need for one of these kits," Mr Martin said.
"But it's better to have one and not need it than need it and not have it."
One of the venues to receive a kit is the Redditch Borough Community Sports and Social Club.
Jordan Workman, the membership manager, said the community had to take action against knife crime.
"You only have to look at the news," he said. "It's not just a Redditch issue, it's a community issue across all of the UK.
"It seems to be getting worse and it's something we have a communal responsibility to try and address."
In the West Mercia Police area, which covers Redditch, there were almost 650 knife crime incidents in the year ending September 2022.
Mr Kirwan's killer, a 15-year-old boy who cannot be identified because of his age, was detained for at least 14 years in February.
"[Having the kits] isn't the prevention but it certainly can help with saving lives," Mr Workman said.
Sarah Edwards, who works behind the venue's bar, added that the bleed control kits were "amazing".
"It'll make the staff feel so much happier," she said.
