Threatened Wythall animal sanctuary finds new home
An animal sanctuary said it has found a new home after being told the lease at its current base was not going to be renewed.
Roma Crookes, from Fur and Feathers in Wythall, Worcestershire, said it had to relocate from its home for the last 14 years, leaving them "heartbroken".
The sanctuary looks after cats, geese, ducks, chickens and a pig called Porky.
But the sanctuary confirmed on social media they had received a "generous offer" for land in Burcot.
"I can't believe we get to say this… we have a new home," the team posted on Facebook.
"We have had an incredibly generous offer for land in Burcot.
"We are currently arranging to have our fencing put up, and we will be moving over within the next few weeks."
They thanked everyone for their support during the "devastating ordeal", and added that they now had a lot of work ahead of them.